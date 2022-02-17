Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%.

Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

