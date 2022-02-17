Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $68,727,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $9,551,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,824,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.