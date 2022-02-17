Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

CARR traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 260,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,228. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

