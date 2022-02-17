Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.
CARR traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 260,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,228. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrier Global (CARR)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.