SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 32,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $88.55.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

