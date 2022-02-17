Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Docebo reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Docebo.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 13,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 2.45. Docebo has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

