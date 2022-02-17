Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $16.84 million and $214,158.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,732,436 coins and its circulating supply is 145,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DERIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.