Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $18.35 on Thursday, hitting $691.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,096. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $760.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,312,786. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

