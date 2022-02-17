Titus Wealth Management Buys 81 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

