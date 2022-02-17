Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $442.17 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,919,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $442,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.95. 2,127,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,147,977. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

