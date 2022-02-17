Venator Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venator Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $154.27. 55,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,984,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $280.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

