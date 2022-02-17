Zacks Investment Research Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Sell

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.