ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACVA stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,530. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Several research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 96.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

