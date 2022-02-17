Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 924,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

