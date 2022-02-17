Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,417. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 338,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 276,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

