Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.