Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 130,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

