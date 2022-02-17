Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 214,212 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 327.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,212 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.20.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $15.80 on Thursday, reaching $249.31. 1,491,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $623.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.