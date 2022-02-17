Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 3,389,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,207. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

