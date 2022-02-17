Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($55.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($50.68).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

