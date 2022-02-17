Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $76.29.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

