Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. 883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $76.29.
About Koito Manufacturing
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
