JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €12.00 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Orange in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on Orange in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.73 ($13.32).

Shares of ORA stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching €10.87 ($12.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.65. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

