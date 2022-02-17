Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

JAGGF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.16. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

