SF Capital (SFCP) Market Cap Tops $77,155.57

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $77,155.57 and $93.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

