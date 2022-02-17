EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.41. 15,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,994. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,773,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,428,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.80.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

