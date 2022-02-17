EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.41. 15,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,994. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.80.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.