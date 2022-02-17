EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.41. 15,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,994. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $338.69 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,773,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,428,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.80.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Earnings History for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.