JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.78. 397,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,911,498. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

