Compass (NYSE:COMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

COMP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 246,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Compass has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

