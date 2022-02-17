Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

