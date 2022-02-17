ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ALLETE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.