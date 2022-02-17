UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 8,670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.83. 98,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

