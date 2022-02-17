Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 58.7% in January

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of JEQ stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,767. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.