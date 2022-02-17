The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Amundi purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $350.66. 112,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,128. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

