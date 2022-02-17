Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.28. 34,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crown by 625.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 950,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,184,000 after buying an additional 819,739 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

