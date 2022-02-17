Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in January

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,858,400 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 4,583,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of FCUUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 192,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $425.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

