Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $25.29

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 19,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,063. Telos has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $686.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $34,010,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the third quarter valued at $25,580,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.