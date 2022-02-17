Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $190.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.90.

SWDBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SEB Equities downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 210 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 34,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

