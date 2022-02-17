Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

