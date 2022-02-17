Brokerages Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) PT at $10.50

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get NOW alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NOW by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,257. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.