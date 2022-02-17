Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $147.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

