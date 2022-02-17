MAP Protocol Trading Down 4.8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $759,841.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.26 or 0.07043670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,121.06 or 1.00387256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002987 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

