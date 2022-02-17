Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FVRR traded up $5.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,484. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $325.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fiverr International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiverr International by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fiverr International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

