FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,195. The company has a market capitalization of $928.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

