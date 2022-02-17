Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.
BCOV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,593. The stock has a market cap of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $25.26.
In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
