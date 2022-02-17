Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.94. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

