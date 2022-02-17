Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,097. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.12. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

