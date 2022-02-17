Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

