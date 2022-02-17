Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,513 shares of company stock worth $4,071,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datto stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

