ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ABB by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

