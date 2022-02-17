BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,620,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $2,114,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting 20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,631. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 19.23 and a 12-month high of 30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 22.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

