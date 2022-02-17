Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $336.51 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 564.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $336,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 143,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

