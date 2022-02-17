CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.54. 98,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CVS Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

